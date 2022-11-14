Roddy Ricch has been cooking up preparing to Feed Tha Streets yet again with the third installment of his breakout mixtape series and today, he set the table with “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. An aggressive banger, “Twin” employs a tumultuous beat by Aaron Bow, Byrd, and Teddy Walton, which the two rappers use to boast their matching Mercedes Benzes and unapologetic outlook on getting money and keeping their respective circles small. “Call up Durkio, I need a evil twin in this bitch,” Roddy snarls, while Durk threatens, “Brought my twin to beat your ass, we’ll do you worser with a stick.”

Fans have been looking forward to Feed Tha Streets III for several months after he announced he wanted to release it after his tour earlier this year. The tape is anticipated as a return to form after fans didn’t quite enjoy his second album Live Life Fast quite as much as they did debut. While he blamed its lukewarm reception on its December release date, he also quickly bounced back with an appearance on Post Malone’s “Cooped Up” and the Big 3 EP, which set up a solid footing for the latter part of the year. Since then, he’s released the singles “Stop Breathing” and “Aston Martin Truck,” building an impressive buzz, and aims to wrap up the Twelve Carat Toothache Tour with Post this week in Los Angeles.

Feed Tha Streets 3 is out 11/18 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.