Roddy Ricch Literally Fed The Streets And Surprised Some LA Shoppers By Purchasing Their Groceries

In celebration of his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch made sure to live up to the name of his acclaimed mixtape series. Earlier this week, he stopped by a Los Angeles grocery store and surprised shoppers by purchasing their groceries.

In a video shared to social media, Roddy and his crew are seen speaking on a store’s intercom system, inviting customers to allow him to pay for their essentials.

“It’s Roddy Ricch, if I got any shoppers in here we just came through to pay for anybody’s groceries for the next 30 minutes,” he said. “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A.”

Also in the video, a woman can be heard, saying, “Thank you so much, I just wanna cry right now.”

A man in the video hands Roddy a card and says “this has never happened to me in my 71 years of life. Thank you.”

Feed Tha Streets III is out now via Atlantic. Stream it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

