A month ago, Rolling Loud announced the dates for its return to Australia in 2026, revealing that Gunna would be one of the headliners. Today, the festival’s organizers have revealed its other headliner, Ken Carson, as well as the full, stacked lineup for its two shows Down Under on March 7 in Sydney and March 8 in Melbourne.

Aussie talents will include 4ourttune & Jords, Amarni, Day1, Hooligan Hefs, Jonny Chopps, Lil Golo & Cult Shotta, and Youngn Lipz, along with local-only performers like Haan, Kahukx, and Mistah Cee for Sydney, and Miko Mal, VV-Ace, and Diana Black for Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the core lineup remains the same for both shows, including Sexyy Red, Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Tay, NLE Choppa/The Great, Quavo, Ian, Ski Mask tThe Slump God, Osamason, Rich Amira, BunnaB, Babychiefdoit, Kalan.FrFr, Chow Lee, and more.

Presale tickets sold out in only 24 hours, while general tickets are live and selling quickly, so Rolling Loud recommends getting on that ASAP. You can find more information, of course, at rollingloud.com.

The last time Rolling Loud came to Australia was in 2019, taking over Olympic Park in Sydney with a lineup including Future, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, and local then-rising star The Kid Laroi. Meanwhile, Rolling Loud’s next stop is Mumbai in India, with Central Cee, Don Toliver, and Wiz Khalifa.

See the full lineup below.