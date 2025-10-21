Rolling Loud is headed back down unda in 2026. The traveling festival will follow up its successful 2019 run at Sydney Olympic Park with two new dates at two new venues: March 7th at Sydney’s Centennial Park and March 8th at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. The first announced performer is Gunna, who will be in the midst of a world tour after finishing up in South Africa and before heading to Europe.

In a press release for the announcement, Rolling Loud Co-Founders/Co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said, “We’re thrilled to finally bring Rolling Loud back to Australia. The energy from Sydney in 2019 was unforgettable, and this time we’re expanding that experience with shows in both Sydney and Melbourne. Australia has always shown real love for Rolling Loud, and we can’t wait to deliver something special for the fans Down Under.”

The original lineup for Rolling Loud Australia in 2019 was headlined by Future, with performances from Gunna, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Smokepurpp, Tyga, and YG. Lil Uzi Vert and Ski Mask The Slump God were both billed, but dropped out at the last minute. The festival reportedly sold 20,000 tickets for its first event in kangaroo country.

Rolling Loud’s return to Australia will come after the festival’s inaugural run in India this November. You can, as always, find more information at rollingloud.com