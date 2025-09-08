At this point, Rolling Loud is the most prolific global music festival, holding events in cities all over the world. After expanding from Miami to California and New York, the traveling fest has hit Australia, Toronto, Thailand, and more — and soon, it’ll be coming to India.

The inaugural Indian Rolling Loud is set for November 22-23rd at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The headliners include Central Cee, Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa, and local star Karan Aujla, with appearances from Rolling Loud mainstays like 310Babii, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Swae Lee. Meanwhile, expect enormous crowds for breakout rapper Hanumankind and Canadian multi-hyphenate NAV, who are both of South Asian descent but have achieved huge success stateside. International crowds often love artists who bridge cultures, and both guys have built huge North American followings, introducing the US and Canada to the concept of brown boys getting down.

Speaking of: hometown hero Aujla will be the first-ever artist from the host country to headline a Rolling Loud festival; also, nearly half of Rolling Loud India’s lineup consists of Indian artists, highlighting the local scene like never before. Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, the festival’s founders, said of that scene in the press release:

Rolling Loud’s mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic – the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.

Tickets go on sale September 9 at 3 PM IST. You can find more information at rollingloud.com. See below for the full lineup.