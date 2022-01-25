After two years’ delay, Rolling Loud’s inaugural Portugal edition has a new date, July 6-8, 2022, and a new headliner joining mainstays ASAP Rocky and Future, who were carried over from the two previous lineup announcements for 2020 and 2021. This time, they’ll be joined by J. Cole after 2020 headliner DaBaby landed in hot water over his Rolling Loud Miami appearance in 2021 and Wiz Khalifa, the planned third headliner for the postponed 2021 edition of the Portugal fest, dropped out for unknown reasons.

If the festival doesn’t get pushed back again, it’ll be the first Europe-based edition of the popular traveling hip-hop event, which has also taken over its hometown, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area in recent years. The most recent iteration of the festival was held in December 2021 at the National Orange Show event center in San Bernardino, headlined by J. Cole, Future, and Kid Cudi.

The new lineup for Portugal has made some changes down the flyer, as well. While names like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Playboi Carti, and Polo G have moved on, emergent stars like City Morgue, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Sleepy Hallow, and more have joined the show. Meanwhile, a number of UK-based names remain billed to perform, with the addition of fast-rising newcomer Central Cee, whose second mixtape, 23, is set for release in February.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28. As usual, you can find more information on RollingLoud.com.

