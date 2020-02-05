Rolling Loud, the traveling hip-hop festival that has brought Soundcloud favorites and bonafide rap legends to Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and the UK, has set its sights on a new city in its steady quest to take over the world. Today, the inaugural lineup for Rolling Loud Portugal was announced featuring the festival’s favored headliners ASAP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa. The fest is set for July 8-10 at Portimāo, Praia Da Rocha Beach. Pre-sale of tickets begins tomorrow, February 6 at 8 AM GMT, while general admission and VIP tickets go on sale at 8 AM GMT on Friday, February 7.

In addition to the above headliners, the lineup is full to bursting with both local favorites and American stars. The imports will include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, DaBaby, DaniLeigh, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert (in fact, there’s a small fleet of “Lil” rappers), Meek Mill, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Rico Nasty, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Tyga, and Young Thug. Portuguese artists include Lon3r Johny, Minguito, Piruka, and Yuzi. There are even continental European acts such as Haiyti and Kelvyn Colt, as well as UK faves AJ Tracey, D Block Europe, Giggs, and M Huncho.

The co-founders of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, said of the European expansion: “After 5 years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion.” At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before there’s a Rolling Loud on every continent. Check out the full lineup below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.