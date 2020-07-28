Getty Image
Music

Rolling Loud Portugal’s 2021 Lineup Is Led By ASAP Rocky, Future, And DaBaby

Contributing Writer

As music festivals cancel their 2020 summer events, some, like Lollapalooza, are pivoting to virtual streaming events. While Lollapalooza’s co-founder doesn’t believe large-scale live events will be able to return until 2022, many organizers are staying optimistic for next year and have chosen to already unveil their 2021 lineups. Rolling Loud Portugal announced its lineup for next summer, and it boasts some big names.

Taking place at Playa de la Roca, Portugal from July 6 to 8, Rolling Loud has invited ASAP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa to headline their three-day event. The festival has confirmed other artists like City Girls, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Playboi Carti, Polo G, Chief Keef, and many more to perform. The festival’s bill also includes “surprise guests” which have yet to be announced.

The lineup announcement arrives after Rolling Loud Portugal canceled this year’s inaugural event, citing “concern for the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and local communities.” Rolling Loud Portugal 2020 was slated to be the first-ever European edition of the hip-hop festival. “For months and months we had been looking forward to raging with all of you from around the world,” organizers wrote in a statement.

See Rolling Loud Portugal’s full 2021 lineup above.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Portugal are on sale Friday, July 31. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×