As music festivals cancel their 2020 summer events, some, like Lollapalooza, are pivoting to virtual streaming events. While Lollapalooza’s co-founder doesn’t believe large-scale live events will be able to return until 2022, many organizers are staying optimistic for next year and have chosen to already unveil their 2021 lineups. Rolling Loud Portugal announced its lineup for next summer, and it boasts some big names.

Taking place at Playa de la Roca, Portugal from July 6 to 8, Rolling Loud has invited ASAP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa to headline their three-day event. The festival has confirmed other artists like City Girls, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Playboi Carti, Polo G, Chief Keef, and many more to perform. The festival’s bill also includes “surprise guests” which have yet to be announced.

ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL 2021 PRESALE THURS, JULY 30th @ 9AM GMT

ON SALE FRI, JULY 31st @ 9AM GMT Sign up for the presale link: https://t.co/6zHXqKea9J pic.twitter.com/qFOf27imym — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 28, 2020

The lineup announcement arrives after Rolling Loud Portugal canceled this year’s inaugural event, citing “concern for the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and local communities.” Rolling Loud Portugal 2020 was slated to be the first-ever European edition of the hip-hop festival. “For months and months we had been looking forward to raging with all of you from around the world,” organizers wrote in a statement.

See Rolling Loud Portugal’s full 2021 lineup above.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Portugal are on sale Friday, July 31. Get them here.

