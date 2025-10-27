Last week, Rosalía had a big outdoor stunt in Spain to announce her new album, Lux. No new music came with that news, though, but now, we have our first listen of the album: Today (October 27), Rosalía shared “Berghain.”

The song is a collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor. A press release describes it as “the grand orchestral centerpiece of Lux‘s second movement” and “an operatic journey across languages and emotion” (the song is sung in German, Spanish, and English). There’s also a video and like the initial album announce, it’s a spectacle (directed by Nicolás Méndez).

A press release previously said of the project, “The album traces a widescreen emotional arc of feminine mystique, transformation, and transcendence — moving between intimacy and operatic scale to create a radiant world where sound, language, and culture fuse as one.”

Watch the “Berghain” video above. Find the Lux cover art and tracklist below.