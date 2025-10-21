Rosalía Hosts A Bright Stunt In Spain To Announce ‘Lux,’ A New Album

In Spain last night (October 20), Rosalía hosted a public stunt (here are some photos), in which all the lights in the area were turned off, then Rosalia brought back brightness to announce her next album, Lux, by revealing its album cover.

The album, a follow-up to 2022’s Motomami, is set to arrive soon, on November 7. A press release notes the project was recorded with the London Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Daníel Bjarnason and features “feminine voices,” including Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana, Yahritza, and Yves Tumor.

The release also describes, “The album traces a widescreen emotional arc of feminine mystique, transformation, and transcendence — moving between intimacy and operatic scale to create a radiant world where sound, language, and culture fuse as one.”

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.