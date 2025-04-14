This summer, Uproxx cover star Russ is releasing a new album, W!LD, which he’ll support with a North American tour. The “April 7” singer’s 16-date Into The W!LD Tour kicks off on July 8 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre; from there, he’ll hit major cities like New York, Atlanta, and Houston before wrapping things up in August.

Russ will be supported by Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio for all dates.

Artist presale tickets for Into The W!LD Tour are available starting today, April 14, at 12 p.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run this week, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out Russ’ full tour dates below.