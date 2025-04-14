This summer, Uproxx cover star Russ is releasing a new album, W!LD, which he’ll support with a North American tour. The “April 7” singer’s 16-date Into The W!LD Tour kicks off on July 8 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre; from there, he’ll hit major cities like New York, Atlanta, and Houston before wrapping things up in August.
Russ will be supported by Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio for all dates.
Artist presale tickets for Into The W!LD Tour are available starting today, April 14, at 12 p.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run this week, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out Russ’ full tour dates below.
Russ’ 2025 Tour Dates: Into The W!LD Tour
07/08 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/10 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/17 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
07/29 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/30 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/05 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
08/06 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/10 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre