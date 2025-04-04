Russ’s Confessional Single ‘April 7’ Is A Passionate Love Letter

A little over two weeks after he announced the impending release of his upcoming album, Wild, Russ has shared the music video for its sensual single, “April 7.” A confessional, passionate love letter to his life partner, “April 7” details the ways in which the former Uproxx cover star shows his affection for her.

“When you with me, leave your wallet at home, when you be callin’ my phone, I still light up,” he raps in the second verse. “Every time I take you shoppin’, I’m blowin’ a couple thousand or more, and the clothes pile up.”

Shortly after revealing the title of Wild, Russ shared a longer post on Twitter (never calling it “X,” get serious), explaining the album’s name. “The title ‘W!ld’ represents my evolved perspective on life’s inherent unpredictability and the transitional phase between resisting life’s challenges and embracing them,” he wrote. “After I got external success, my focus naturally shifted inward, realizing that there was a whole world I hadn’t explored yet. My internal one. At this point of my journey I’m really interested in navigating the ‘wild’ of my internal landscape so that I can engage with my external experiences with a renewed, healthier and more grounded mindset.”

Russ certainly has seen plenty of that ol’ external success, collaborating with rap icon Will Smith, appearing in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, and “finally” being acknowledged by PopCrave in the past year. He’s still just getting started.

Watch Russ’s “April 7” video above.