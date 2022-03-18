Chicago rapper Saba continues the rollout for his introspective new album Few Good Things with the video for the previously released single “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The video is fairly straightforward, mostly featuring Saba rapping into the camera outdoors broken up by interior scenes of Saba rapping alongside the members of his Chicago-based crew, Pivot Gang. No stranger to the group dynamic, Krayzie Bone joins them like an unofficial sixth member as he raps his contribution to the reflective song.

The video for “Come My Way” follows the release of Saba’s short film, also titled Few Good Things, which echoed the theme expressed across the album and songs like “Come My Way”: Acknowledging the good things that make life worth living, even when horrible things are happening to make it seem like it’s not. That message has special resonance in light of the past year for Pivot Gang, who suffered the second death of a member when Squeak, the group’s DJ and producer, was shot to death in Chicago in August. The group previously lost member John Walt, Saba and Joseph Chilliams’ cousin, to a stabbing in 2017 and has commemorated him with their annual John Walt Day concert ever since.

Watch Saba’s “Come My Way” video above.

Few Good Things is out now via Pivot Gang LLC.