This April marks four years since Saba released his last album, Care For Me. Luckily the Chicago rapper will release his third at the beginning of next month. Called Few Good Things, it’s locked in for a February 4 release date, and so far, he’s shared three singles: “Stop That,” “Fearmonger” with Daoud, and “Come My Way” with Krayzie Bone. With a little over a week left until the album arrives, Saba unveils its full tracklist and artwork.

The cover for Few Good Things depicts a middle-aged man posed in front of a fence with light pink flowers slightly covering parts of his body. As for the tracklist, it includes featurs from 6lack, Smino, G Herbo, Black Thought, Mereba, Foushee, Eryn Allen Kane, Benjamin Earl Turner, Pivot Gang, Cheflee, Daoud, and Day Wave.

You can view the cover art for Few Good Things above and check out its tracklist below.

1. “Free Samples” Feat. Cheflee

2. “One Way Or Every N**** With A Budget”

3. “Survivor’s Guilt” Feat. G Herbo

4. “An Interlude Called ‘Circus'” Feat. Eryn Allen Kane

5. “Fearmonger” Feat. Daoud

6. “Come My Way” Feat. Krayzie Bone

7. “Still” Feat. 6lack & Smino

8. “A Simpler Time” Feat. Mereba

9. “Soldier” Feat. Pivot Gang

10. “If I Had A Dollar” Feat. Benjamin Earl Turner

11. “Stop That”

12. “Make Believe” Feat. Foushee

13. “2012” Feat. Day Wave

14. “Few Good Things” Feat. Black Thought & Eryn Allen Kane

Few Good Things is due 2/4 via Pivot Gang, LLC. You can pre-save here.