After releasing his long-awaited third studio album, Few Good Things, Chicago rapper Saba followed up last night with the premiere of the album’s accompanying short film, also titled Few Good Things. Like the album, the film, directed by C.T. Robert, casts its focus on the themes of family and community, as well as the comforting memories that grow from each. A series of vignettes, home movies, and photo albums soundtracked by the album highlight the good things that Saba is holding onto.

In an artist’s note, Saba said of the film, “The concept of Few Good Things is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment. It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one. An empty glass is full of air. An empty bank is full of lessons. An empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

Watch Saba’s new short film, Few Good Things, above. Few Good Things, the album, is out now via Pivot Gang LLC. You can stream it here.