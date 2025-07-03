For her Short N’ Sweet tour, Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Plus1, a nonprofit that per their website has programs including “a variety of offerings for artists and brands to engage in social impact in the ways that best suit their needs and interests.” Through Plus1, The Sabrina Carpenter Fund was launched, and one dollar from every tour ticket sold went to the fund. In less than a year, it has raised over $1 million, which is a record for the platform, as Forbes notes.

Per a 2024 annual report, “Sabrina’s team carefully selected nonprofit organizations that align with her values, ensuring that every dollar raised makes a meaningful difference.” Those organizations include the Best Friends Animal Society, The Jed Foundation, and the LGBT National Help Center.

Carpenter’s fund raised $824,000 during the North American dates of her tour before crossing the $ million mark during the European dates.

Carpenter told Forbes, “Less than a year ago, I launched a fund with PLUS1 around the Short n’ Sweet tour to help support some of the issue areas that matter most to me–mental health, animal welfare and LGBTQ+ rights. I’m so grateful that I get to use my platform to amplify the work of incredible organizations like the JED Foundation, PAPYRUS, and Rainbow Railroad. The work of these groups is truly life-changing – from The JED Foundation’s focus on protecting teen mental health and preventing suicide, to PAPYRUS, which provides mental health support for LGBTQ+ youth in the UK through its 24/7 hotline, to Rainbow Railroad, which helps ensure safety and freedom for LGBTQ+ people around the world.”