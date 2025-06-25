Sabrina Carpenter isn’t afraid to rock the boat in the name of creativity: When she revealed the cover art of her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend earlier this month, some people thought it was offensive, as it featured Carpenter on her hands and knees, at the foot of a person (a man, it appears) holding her by the hair.

Carpenter has also established herself as having a great sense of humor, which she did again today (June 25) by sharing a new, more innocent alternate cover for the album. The latest art features a tamer scene, of her (on her feet) simply holding onto a man. Seemingly in a nod to the backlash of the original cover, she wrote in the announcement post’s caption, “here is a new alternate cover approved by God.”

On a related note, Carpenter recently spoke about the criticism she sometimes faces for her risqué concerts, saying, “It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers. I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme.”