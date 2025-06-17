As early as last year, some have accused Sabrina Carpenter of cultivating a “Lolita” image, based on the infamous Vladimir Nabokov book (and later film adaptations) of Lolita, which describes a sexual relationship between an adult man and an underage girl. The allegations got even more specific a few months ago, when some noticed major similarities between photos from a Carpenter photoshoot for W Magazine and scenes from a Lolita movie.

Now, Carpenter has finally chimed in. As spotted by Pop Base, Carpenter responded to a TikTok post highlighting the accusations, writing, “i’ve never seen this movie. it’s never been on my mood board and never would be.”

Carpenter recently addressed complaints about the sexuality of her live shows, saying, “It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers. I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes.”