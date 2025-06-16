Leading up to this week, it was reportedly a close race between Alex Warren’s incumbent “Ordinary” and Sabrina Carpenter’s new single “Manchild” for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Well, the top 10 of the new chart (dated June 21) is out now and it’s Sabrina who took the lead position.

“Manchild” isn’t Carpenter’s first No. 1 single (it’s her second, after “Please Please Please”), but it is her first to debut in the top spot. It got there thanks to 27.1 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 20,000 sold in the United States from June 6 to 12.

For some linguistic trivia, it’s just the fourth song with “child” in its title to go No. 1 and the first since a classic: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in 1988. It’s also the 19th chart-topper with the word “man” or a variation thereof in its name.

Carpenter’s latest hit comes from her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, which will release about a year after its predecessor, Short N’ Sweet. Of that quick turnaround, Carpenter recently explained, “If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short N’ Sweet much, much longer. But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rules.’ If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move.”