R&B star Sabrina Claudio has a new label and a new song. On Friday (March 7), the “Better Version” singer released the silky-smooth “Need U To Need Me,” her first release in partnership with independent record label EMPIRE.

“I wrote ‘Need U To Need Me’ as a fear-based admission,” Claudio said in a statement. “A romanticized translation of longing and yearning to be a necessity to the ones you love most. While most stigmatize needing as a form of weakness, I believe admitting that needing someone or desiring to be needed is a form of strength that can potentially breed a sense of closeness and community with those you value.”

About signing with EMPIRE, the two-time Grammy winner (including Best Traditional R&B Performance for co-writing Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off The Sofa”) told Billboard, “I think my uniting with Empire was divine timing. There’s a reason why after nearly 10 years of being an artist, now was the right time to have come together. They have been a blessing in my life. Their support for the art I’ve created is unlike anything I’ve experienced before and I am beyond grateful to have partners who only want to enhance and champion my vision.”

You can listen to “Need U To Need Me” above.