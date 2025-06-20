In October 2024, Samara Cyn dropped her debut EP, The Drive Home. It apparently didn’t take her long to get going on another one, as she started sharing new songs a few months into the new year. That has culminated in another new release, the five-track EP Backroads that’s out today (June 20).

Tracks shared ahead of the release include “Bad Brain,” “Brand New Teeth” (with Smino), and “Pop n Olive” (a Sherwyn collab).

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Cyn said of the project, “It’s therapeutic for me. I’ve been talking about what’s been on my heart and that’s been really nice. […] I still want to be intentional, but maybe less conceptual. The Drive Home was heavy and pretty serious. This time, I want the tone to be fun — but I want it to stay real. I want people to feel good when they’re listening to my music. I think it will help balance out my catalog.”

In 2024, she also told Uproxx about her hope for her legacy, “I hope people see me and my music as loving, genuine, accepting, and they respect the contribution I made. I hope my music will help people feel understood, and I plan for my contribution to extend beyond music.”

Listen to the opening track, “Summer’s Turning,” above.

Backroads EP is out now via VANTA Records. Find more information here.