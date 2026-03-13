Samara Cyn had a massive 2025. She was named an XXL Freshman. She made her late-night debut on The Daily Show. She performed at Camp Flog Gnaw. Now she’s getting her 2026 off to a good start today (March 13) by announcing an EP, Detour.

That’s coming soon, landing on March 20. Today, though, she has a preview with the new single, “Oooshxt!,” of which Cyn says, “I chose freedom in real time, like, I’m here, I feel good, and I’m not dimming it.” Per a press release, the EP “serves as an immersive escape into Samara’s universe where freedom is the essential weightless balance.”

In an interview from last August, Cyn spoke about her hopes for the future, saying:

“A headline tour in the next year or so would be really cool. That would feel really great. I think I used to be almost scared to perform, which is why I did it so much. Even when I was in college, I did a lot of open mic performances because it was terrifying, and then afterwards I felt really cool. I was terrified at the start of the Smino tour, but after 31 shows, I was able to have fun and enjoy myself. That wasn’t something that happened often when I performed, because I was riddled with anxiety. Now that I’ve done that tour, I’ve done the festivals, I feel a lot more comfortable. I feel like I know what I want my show to look like. I learned so much not only from just the experience, but I learned a lot from watching Smino and his team as well, from watching my own team kind of figure out how we would get something like that done. It makes me really excited for what my own show is gonna look like. A headline tour would be really incredible. I love intimate spaces, and I know that those early shows for me are gonna be the fun shows.”

Watch the “Oooshxt!” video above.