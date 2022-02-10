So far, Saweetie‘s had the most success with two kinds of singles. The first is throwback party jams like “Icy Grl,” “My Type,” and “Tap In,” fun tracks built on samples of 106 & Park staples that net the nostalgia of her peers (and the unfortunate derision of her elders). The second are songs in which her “icy girl” philosophy can be shared with a female companion, elevating women with the cheerful “girl power” themes of songs such as “Best Friend” and “Back To The Streets.”

Her newest single, which she teased earlier this week before releasing it today, falls into the latter category as she recruits HER to sing along on “Closer,” a flirtatious, dance-ready piece of disco pop reminiscent of her “Best Friend” collaborator Doja Cat’s big hits “Say So” and “Kiss Me More.” On “Closer,” the two performers — who share Bay Area roots and mixed Black-Filipino heritage — revel in the warm, fuzzy vibes of a new relationship. “It’s the freak in me I wanna show ya,” coos HER, while on her verse, Saweetie once again praises the benefits of her flashy lifestyle, sighing seductively, “Wanna quickie in my Rolls on the Hermes leather.”

The new track could be an indication that Saweetie finally deems her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, fit for public consumption, as she’s held it back multiple times to make tweaks over the past year. If her perfectionist streak pays off, this could be the release that finally silences her haters once and for all — and if not, at least we’ve got another fun song to dance to on TikTok.

Check out Saweetie’s new single “Closer” featuring HER above.