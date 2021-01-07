From the looks of it, Saweetie is close to releasing her upcoming Pretty B*tch Music album, as the West Coast rapper has increased her activity over the past few months. Following her last release, “Back To The Streets” with Jhene Aiko, Saweetie kicks off her 2021 campaign with her new single, “Best Friend” alongside Doja Cat. If there’s one thing the “Say So” rapper can be trusted to do on her guest appearances, it’s to provide a solid verse to increase the quality of the song and that’s exactly what Doja does. Walking together with confidence, Saweetie and Doja Cat show each other love for their appearance, demeanor, material possessions, and more on the uplifting track.

The song also arrives with a video that finds the two rappers enjoying a day filled with sisterly activities. From brushing off thirsty men (including Netflix comedy mainstay King Bach, who gives the pair a great opportunity to teach a lesson in feminism and call out his virtue signaling ways) and shopping their lives away to skinny dipping and tanning by a pool, Saweetie and Doja show why they’ve given each other the “best friend” title.

The song was the subject of some controversy even before its release, as the “Tap In” rapper called out her label last month for accidentally releasing it early. Then, Roc Nation duo Ceraadi accused Saweetie and Doja of plagiarizing the video’s concept based on previews the two shared online. Luckily, it appears both situations only increased anticipation for an official release. That’s ideal for Saweetie, who is preparing for what appears to be a huge year for herself. The Bay Area act is expected to release her Pretty B*tch Music debut at some point this year, but until then, fans can catch her on an upcoming episode of Grown-ish.

Press play on the video above to hear “Best Friend.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.