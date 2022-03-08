This past weekend, Saweetie was honored with the Game Changer Award at Billboard‘s 14th annual Women In Music event in Inglewood. While the Bay Area rapper behind “My Type” and “Best Friend” also performed the new track “Closer”with HER at the event, it was her date for the evening who had everyone talking.

Saweetie’s mom, Trinidad Valentin, actually presented the Game Changer Award to her daughter. Before the show, Saweetie posted a series of selfies on her Instagram and her Twitter accounts of her and Valentin’s look for the evening. It didn’t take long for social media to be ablaze and in disbelief that her Mom looked very much like she could’ve been her sister.

“Momma ate her up. Also if you told me that saweetie’s mom was a secret older sister of Jhene Aiko I would definitely believe you,” one user said, while another replied on Twitter, “Your mom!? If you said your sister I so would have believed you.” “Yall look like sisters. Not mom and daughter,” said one Instagram commenter. Another simply cited how they both looked stunning with, “She literally get it from her mama, beautiful!”

Your mom!? If you said your sister I so would have believed you 😂 — Michelle B (@tinagene_) March 5, 2022

Momma ate her up. Also if you told me that saweetie’s mom was a secret older sister of jhene Aiko I would definitely believe you https://t.co/5fygOikViQ — Nadia (@naughtibynature) March 5, 2022

That’s your mom?? She’s gorgeous she looks like a bestie or sister 😩 — sagemode shana (@nofilterorfucks) March 5, 2022

The caption on Saweetie’s post says “mahal kita mamaaa,” which in Tagalog means “I love you mom.” It’s a nod to Saweetie’s Filipino heritage from her mother’s side. Check out the photos on Saweeties’s Instagram below.

