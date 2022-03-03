Doja Cat, HER, And Saweetie Perform At The 2022 Billboard Women In Music Event

Last night, the 14th annual Billboard Women In Music event was held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California to honor women in the music industry who have made significant strides or impacts in the past year. The event, which made its return after being canceled last year, awarded such honors as Woman Of The Year, Impact Award, Powerhouse Award, Innovator Award, Trailblazer Award, and Executive Of The Year. As with many awards events, the Women In Music conference also featured live performances from many of its honorees, including Doja Cat, HER, Saweetie, and more.

For Doja Cat’s stripped-down performance of “Alone” from her 2021 album Planet Her, the singer and rapper appeared in a hot pink cloak gown accompanied by piano and light strings on the darkened stage. Beginning without percussion, the instrumentation featured a slow build that never quite resolved, giving an understated appeal to Doja’s usual bombastic onstage antics.

.@DojaCat performing a new version of “Alone” at the #Billboard Women In Music Awards (full) pic.twitter.com/eub7cwZT0F — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Saweetie performed her new song “Closer” — sans collaborator H.E.R. — keeping the “Icy flight attendant” aesthetic of the song’s video alive for the stage. In this case, Saweetie and her dancers wore bedazzled gold uniforms as they performed some extremely “disco queen” choreography perfect for the song’s ’70s dance vibe.

Saweetie’s performing her new single “Closer”ft H.E.R for Billboard Women In Music ❄️✨✈️ pic.twitter.com/JU8ZqDEnkG — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) March 3, 2022

Saweetie’s fellow Filipino-American performer HER, meanwhile, delivered an acoustic take on her song “Fate.”

⏤ H.E.R. • Fate – Billboard Women In Music 2022. pic.twitter.com/goYrr9kllx — hoursmai 📁 (@givejane) March 3, 2022

You can watch the performances above or on Billboard.com.