Legendary producer Scott Storch stopped by Drink Champs this week, and during his visit he revealed that one of 50 Cent’s biggest hits was almost a different song for a different artist. When Storch created the instrumental for 50’s “Candy Shop,” he originally had Fat Joe in mind.

“The main part of the song, obviously, it’s my language, keyboards, it’s my drums,” said Storch. “[Fat Joe] was an inspiration to me during making it and he suggested to do the [intro].”

Joe didn’t actually help with creating the instrumental for “Candy Shop,” however, he came up with the lines for the song’s intro, and is thus, credited as a writer on the song.

“Is he a writer on the record? Yeah, technically,” Storch said. “I’m not taking credit away from him I love collaborating with people, but in this particular instance, we were in the room, But I was making that for him, I wasn’t making it for 50 Cent.”

Last year, during a Verzuz with Ja Rule, Joe claimed he produced “Candy Shop.” Storch was watching the live stream, and commented, “OK, I actually did the ‘Candy Shop.’ Joe helped me with the intro.”

It is worth noting that Storch has also produced several tracks for Joe, including his 2004 hit, “Lean Back,” with Terror Squad.