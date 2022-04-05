Fans of Fat Joe will soon get a raw, intimate look at the “All The Way Up” rapper’s life. This November, Joe will release his memoir The Book Of Jose, which will detail the New York rapper’s upbringing and his rise to fame.

“The Book Of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Joe said in a statement. “It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

Joe’s memoir arrives via Roc Lit 101, a publishing company from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation created in partnership with Random House Publishing. Additionally, Roc Lit 101 confirmed via The Associated Press that Roc Lit 101 will also publish a memoir from Yo Gotti, a book on criminal injustice by Meek Mill, and a fantasy fiction title from Lil Uzi Vert.

Over the years, Joe has become known for hits like the Ashanti and Ja Rule collaboration “What’s Luv?,” the Lil Wayne-assisted “Make It Rain,” and “Lean Back,” with his Terror Squad crew. He was also a friend and frequent collaborator of rapper Big Pun before the “How We Roll” rapper’s untimely passing in 2000.

The Book Of Jose hits shelves November 1. Check out the cover below.

Fans can pre-order The Book Of Jose here.