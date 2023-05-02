Rappin’ Shaq is back!

The NBA’s first successful rap star got back on the mic to celebrate one of the league’s most successful players’ historical season with “King Talk.” Alongside Blackway, who you might remember from his Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse theme song “What’s Up Danger,” and producer Koko, Shaq commemorates LeBron James reaching his 20th season, breaking the all-time scoring record, and leading the Los Angeles Lakers once again to the playoffs.

Shaq explained how the track came to life in a statement. “KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now and after he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record and I knew I had to share it with the world—a king recognizes a king. It was crazy to see so many people connect with the song when they heard the teaser, just like I did when we created it.”

“King Talk” arrives just days after Shaq teamed up with a few more rising rappers, Lex Bratcher, Scarlip, and Ihearcanvas for the “Bodies” freestyle. Check out “King Talk” above and “Bodies” below.