Skrillex recently announced that he’ll be returning with a new double album, his first full solo releases in almost ten years. The latest single off of it is “Way Back,” a bouncy collaboration that features PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. At just a little over two minutes, it is an easy listen in terms of an electronic teaser to the record(s).

The track opens with Redd over an EDM beat. “Coming from the cracks and the crevices / Looking for a way back home,” he sings with production over his voice so it echoes in the listeners’ mind.

Then, Skrillex seamlessly introduces PinkPantheress’s soft-but-captivating vocals to make a perfect transition into her verse. “Today, I really got to know my feelings very well / When someone mentions love,” she adds an emotional layer to the song. Still, she notes that she’s also here to have fun, “It’s just a Sunday night / I’m out to buy a dress.”

The DJ had been teasing his work on the song (and the full albums) for a while.

“I don’t like to say too much, but I mean, I have some projects, I hate the word finishing, but I have all the songs and I’m just in there tweaking and releasing some singles before I decided to put out the bodies of work,” Skrillex previously told Zane Lowe in 2021.

Listen to Skrillex’s new “Way Back” collaboration with Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress above.

