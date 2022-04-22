2022 has so far been a big year for PinkPantheress. She started by releasing a remixed version of her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. Also in January, she announced her first run of US tour dates, which is set to go down in May. On top of that, she’s opening for Halsey on some shows, too.

Now, she’s back with new music, a fresh single called “Where You Are.” The track is a collaboration with Willow but also with Mura Masa and Skrillex, as PinkPantheress co-produced the song with the latter two. The rhythmic electronic-pop tune sees PinkPantheress’ signature reserved vocal style melding with Willow’s more in-your-face pop-punk proclivities, although Willow has some tender moments, too.

PinkPantheress said of the tune, “I had a lot of fun writing this song. It took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

This is the second collaboration between PinkPantheress and Mura Masa in recent times: In February, Mura Masa dropped “Bbycakes,” which featured PinkPantheress, Lil Uzi Vert, and Shygirl.

Listen to “Where You Are” above.

