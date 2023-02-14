Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow was released from prison yesterday after serving nearly eight months for weapons possession. In a video shared by fellow drill rapper Sheff G’s Instagram, Sleepy is seen drinking from a bottle of champagne outside the facility where he was previously incarcerated.

“@_sleepyhallow_ home I’m next free me free the guy,” reads the caption. Sheff G is also currently incarcerated after being sentenced to two years in October 2021. He’d pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, the same charge Sleepy Hallow was also arrested for in June 2022. Sleepy was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Both of the Brooklyn rappers last appeared together on their 2021 song “Run It Up,” which also featured Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Sleepy released his debut album, Still Sleep?, in June 2021 on RCA Records. It peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Gold by the RIAA.

He released three singles in 2022: “Die Young” featuring 347Aidan, “2 Mins of Pain” featuring Alborosie, and “Marie.” He also appeared on projects from the likes of Fredo Bang and Eli Fross before being incarcerated. Here’s hoping he can restore his stalled momentum and stay out of anymore trouble.