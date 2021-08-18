A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s successful rap run precedes the rise of the (mostly) Brooklyn-based drill movement by a couple of years, but that isn’t stopping the Bronx native from making the trek downtown to assist his fellow New York rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow on their menacingly melodic new single “Run It Up.”

The beat splits the difference between the acoustic guitar-laden, almost R&B-ish production favored by A Boogie and the sparse, off-kilter drum patterns employed by drill stars Sheff and Sleepy, giving both boroughs’ representatives plenty to work with as they brag about the travails of street fame and relationships.

Sleepy and Sheff, who have frequently collaborated over the past few years they’ve been active, are just two of the rising stars working to fill the void left behind by the death of Pop Smoke in 2021. While Sleepy just released his debut album Still Sleep? on Empire in June, Sheff is a year removed from his own debut One And Only, and appears to be preparing for his next release. A Boogie, meanwhile, has been building on his prior success with multiple cross-borough collabs this year, including another Brooklyn linkup with Rowdy Rebel for “9 Bridge” and an appearance on Nas’ King’s Disease sequel.

Listen to Sheff G’s “Run It Up” featuring Sleepy Hallow and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie above.

