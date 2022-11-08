Smino’s new album, Luv 4 Rent, is out now on Zero Fatique and Motown, and to help promote the album, the St. Louis rapper dropped by the Tonight Show studios to perform a silky medley of album tracks “Lee & Love” and “Blu Billy.” With fresh braids and an elaborately beaded scarf adorning his head — a focal point of his discography so far — and backed by a band with a pair of soulful background singers, Smino puts all his gifts on display, from his chatterbox raps to his falsetto crooning.

The performance followed the release of the video for J. Cole-featuring single “90 Proof.” Smino is gearing up to bring his unique approach to hip-hop and stagecraft to a North American tour in 2023. The Luv Is 4ever Tour will be co-headlined by JID and starts on January 22 in Seattle, running through March 29 in Nashville. You can check out the tour dates below.

Watch Smino perform “Lee & Love/Blu Billy” on The Tonight Show above.

01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works