Snoop Dogg 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Getty Image
Music

Snoop Dogg Smokes A Lot Of Weed, But Apparently Not As Much As His Personal Blunt Roller Claims

TwitterMusic News Editor

Recently, Renagade PerRana, Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller, estimated the she has rolled nearly half a million joints since working for the rapper. That’s about “75 to 150 joints” per day, totaling around half a pound. That story was believable, given that Snoop is the type of guy to have his own personal blunt roller. While it’s true that Snoop smokes a lot of weed, he now says PerRana was exaggerating.

Yesterday (November 6), he shared a quick video in which he says, “B*tch said I smoke 450,000… b*tch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lyin’. [How the] f*ck am I gonna smoke all that weed in one day? What am I, a f*ckin’ machine? B*tch, this is the roaches. See? Roaches.” The whole time, in the frame is a pile of nine roaches.

PerRana also recently spoke about how she got the job, saying, “They told me to come back the next night and I had a roll-off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop that, I guess, Snoop recommended and a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties. And I smoked them, to say the least, in that competition. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet.”

