Recently, Renagade PerRana, Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller, estimated the she has rolled nearly half a million joints since working for the rapper. That’s about “75 to 150 joints” per day, totaling around half a pound. That story was believable, given that Snoop is the type of guy to have his own personal blunt roller. While it’s true that Snoop smokes a lot of weed, he now says PerRana was exaggerating.

Yesterday (November 6), he shared a quick video in which he says, “B*tch said I smoke 450,000… b*tch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lyin’. [How the] f*ck am I gonna smoke all that weed in one day? What am I, a f*ckin’ machine? B*tch, this is the roaches. See? Roaches.” The whole time, in the frame is a pile of nine roaches.

PerRana also recently spoke about how she got the job, saying, “They told me to come back the next night and I had a roll-off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop that, I guess, Snoop recommended and a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties. And I smoked them, to say the least, in that competition. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet.”