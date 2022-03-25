BTS and Snoop Dogg have been linked to each other for quite some time… well, sort of. Back in 2014, when BTS was just beginning their world domination, the track “Hip Hop Phile” singled out Snoop as an inspiration. BTS’s RM starts reeling off the albums that made him “love” hip-hop and spits the lyric, “And of course the classic Illmatic and Doggystyle!” Now, in a full-circle moment eight years later, Snoop Dogg confirmed that he and the K-Pop supergroup are indeed set to collaborate on a track.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle,” he told the A.V. Club on the red carpet for the premiere of his and Kelly Clarkson’s American Song Contest. “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

In January, Snoop said on a Clubhouse chat hosted by the Mogul Talk podcast that BTS had reached out to him about possibly collaborating, but he wasn’t all that familiar with them yet. He explained that his nephew illuminated him to the finer points of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and then likened them to the “Asian New Edition. ”

So there you have it, the D-O-Double-G and the Bangtan Boys will be together on a track soon enough. Stay tuned.