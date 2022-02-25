Snoop Dogg has three decades worth of experience in the music industry. It goes back to the 1990s with his time on the legendary Death Row record label and more recently to earlier this month where he, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak, performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Snoop also has plenty of great memories that took place outside of the music world, and during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid tha was released today, he shared one that involved Queen Elizabeth II coming to his rescue.

“You got to embrace this sh*t because you used to be a young n****,” Snoop Dogg began. “N****s didn’t understand us when I was 17. Look at all of the footage of me when I was a young n****. They was trying to — they kicked me out the U.K.!” Snoop is referring to his first tour in the United Kingdom back in 1994. Press coverage from a number of tabloids in the country, including The Daily Star, called for his exile from the UK.

“‘Kick this evil bastard out’,” Snoop said one of the headlines read. “Look at me, it’s a headline n****. That sh*t is documented. They had a picture of me on the front, I had a handcuff on one of my hands — this a picture I took. I got a handcuff on one of my hands — and the other one was off. “He continued, “They was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out.’” Snoop then explained how Queen Elizabeth II, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, came to his rescue and how Prince Harry and Prince William may have helped.

“But guess who came to my defense?” he said. “The Queen n****. The Queen said ‘This man has done nothing in our country he can come.’ The Queen n****, bow down. When The Queen speaks bow down.” He continued, “That’s Harry and William’s grandmother you dig. You think you think they weren’t there saying ‘Grandma please let him in grandma he’s OK, we love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you he’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’”

You can check out Snoop’s interview with DJ Whoo Kid in the video above.