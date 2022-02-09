Halftime at this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI promises to be a total smash when Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar take the stage for the Pepsi Halftime Show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on February 13. But even though they’ve had months to plan their performances, Snoop Dogg’s setlist might not be finalized yet.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the West Coast rap legend spoke about the nerves he’s feeling right now. “I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he told the AP. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

More notably, though, Snoop indicated that he wasn’t sure yet if he would perform his iconic 1994 track “Gin & Juice.” The song was produced by Dr. Dre and it would really cement the feel of being in Los Angeles (Inglewood, to be exact) for the Super Bowl. He said the most important thing is being there with the rest of the performers and purveying a message of unity: “We’re all one. We’re all united together. If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”