For decades, Snoop Dogg was been one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture, with a distinct look, charm, and set of talents that has expanded his mainstream appeal well beyond his hip-hop origins. Despite how ubiquitous he’s been for years, though, there are still those who might mistake a poser for him. Such a story happened recently.

Earlier this week, a video that eventually went viral started making the rounds online. In it, a man, who does admittedly bear at least a passing resemblance to Snoop, poses for a photo on a plane with a flight attendant, who was excited to get to meet the rapper she thought she was standing next to. The Snoop dupe opted to not correct the person and instead rolled with the misunderstanding, producing what everybody involved is hopefully looking back on now as a fun moment.

Snoop himself is enjoying the situation, at least. He caught wind of the video and gave it his stamp of approval yesterday (January 18), by sharing it on his Instagram account with a couple of laughing emojis and a shrugging emoji.

Meanwhile, Snoop recently spoke about exposing himself (literally) to a different sort of audience, as he apparently rejected a potentially lucrative invite from OnlyFans.