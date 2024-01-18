Perhaps more than any rapper ever, Snoop Dogg isn’t afraid to put himself out there, throwing himself into whatever brand deals or other sorts of opportunities present themselves. It turns out there is a line he won’t cross, though: OnlyFans. The platform, best known for hosting NSFW content from creators, apparently once reached out to Snoop, who explained why he shut them down.

On the debut episode of comedian Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake With Double S Express Instagram Live show on January 15 (as HipHopDX notes), Snoop was the guest. During the conversation, OnlyFans came up and Snoop told his story, explaining, “They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there. They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop! You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, n****. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money!'”

Snoop, meanwhile, is preparing for a different (and more TV-friendly) gig, as it was recently announced that he’ll be a part of NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage.

Check out the full episode below.