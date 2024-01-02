Snoop Dogg will be helping out with some coverage of the Olympics this summer, as he will team up with NBCUniversal in Paris. The news came during the Sunday Night Football halftime on New Year’s Eve.

As for what to expect when Snoop starts helping out on July 26, he’ll be chatting with NBC’s Olympics host, Mike Tirico, and will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events and make visits to the athletes, their friends and families,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. And it will probably be very entertaining, even if you’re not super into sports.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” he shared. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

As an early teaser, Snoop appeared in a video with Olympic stars from different sports, including “Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder), and Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball),” per the publication.

Back in 2021, Snoop Dogg had also provided some hilarious highlights commentary of the Tokyo Olympics on Peacock — which led to him being picked for primetime.

Check out the video of Snoop Dogg getting excited for the Paris Olympics above.