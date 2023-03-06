Wiz Khalifa is living the dream. He grew up listening to Snoop Dogg, then manifested a friendship with his hero that culminated in their 2011 collaboration “Young, Wild And Free” and the movie that it appeared on the soundtrack for, Mac & Devin Go To High School. Now, they’re going on tour together.

The High School Reunion Tour — get it? — will kick off in July, spanning 33 cities alongside Berner, Too Short, and Warren G, with special guest DJ Drama. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 10 and you can find more information on Ticketmaster.com.

7/7 –- Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

7/8 -– Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/9 –- Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

7/11 -– Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/12 -– Denver @ Ball Arena

7/15 -– Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

7/16 -– St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ St. Louis

7/18 -– Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/20 -– Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

7/21 –- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

7/23 -– Clarkston @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/26 –- Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

7/28 –- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/29 -– Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

7/30 -– Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/1 -– Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/2 -– Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/4 -– Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

8/5 -– Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/6 -– Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/8 -– Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/9 –- Atlanta @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/11 –- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/12 -– Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/15 –- New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

8/18 -– Austin @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/19 -– Houston @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 -– Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22 –- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/23 -– Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/25 -– Sacramento, Calif.@– Golden 1 Center

8/26 -– Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

8/27 –- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre