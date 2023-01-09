Wiz Khalifa Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022
Wiz Khalifa Seemed To Really Enjoy Dominating His Nine-Year-Old Son On The Basketball Court

Wiz Khalifa claimed during a recent trip to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he learned Michael Phelps has “better lungs than Aquaman” after smoking with the all-time Olympic great. Could Wiz beat Phelps in a swimming race? Most likely not. But we have proof that he can at least handle his nine-year-old son, Sebastian, in basketball.

A video shared by HipHopDX shows Wiz, who reportedly stands at at least 6’2″, easily scoring on Sebastian and another one boy. At one point, one of the boys complains, “You’re cherrypicking!” But Wiz isn’t here for the excuses.

Wiz gave fans a window into his training methods this morning, January 9. “Don’t matter if you sore from last week still get yo ass in the gym this week,” he tweeted. Of course, two weed-centric tweets preceded it:

A lighthearted game of backyard basketball was probably the perfect antidote for Wiz after he “tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit” on New Year’s Day.

The multiplatinum-certified rapper performed his breakthrough “Black And Yellow” and last year’s “Memory Lane” for the Los Angeles hub of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which also featured performances by Halle Bailey, Finneas, Dove Cameron, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more.

Watch Wiz’s performances below.

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

