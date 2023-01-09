Wiz Khalifa claimed during a recent trip to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he learned Michael Phelps has “better lungs than Aquaman” after smoking with the all-time Olympic great. Could Wiz beat Phelps in a swimming race? Most likely not. But we have proof that he can at least handle his nine-year-old son, Sebastian, in basketball.

A video shared by HipHopDX shows Wiz, who reportedly stands at at least 6’2″, easily scoring on Sebastian and another one boy. At one point, one of the boys complains, “You’re cherrypicking!” But Wiz isn’t here for the excuses.

Wiz gave fans a window into his training methods this morning, January 9. “Don’t matter if you sore from last week still get yo ass in the gym this week,” he tweeted. Of course, two weed-centric tweets preceded it:

Get up Get stoned if your up before the sun is up your doin something right — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 9, 2023

I take an hour to myself each morning to get stoned and think — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 9, 2023

Don’t matter if you sore from last week still get yo ass in the gym this week — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 9, 2023

A lighthearted game of backyard basketball was probably the perfect antidote for Wiz after he “tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit” on New Year’s Day.