Sombr is out in California at the moment, fresh off performing at Coachella’s first weekend and getting ready to wrap his time in the desert on this second weekend. At his first performance, he played the live debut of a new song called “Potential,” and today (April 17), he gave the track a proper release.

The song arrives alongside a cinematic video. Sombr wrote on Instagram, “My new single ‘Potential’ is out now with a music video that could potentially be my best one yet. Love you so very much. I’m so proud of this.”

This comes shortly after Sombr announced a massive tour that features support from Interpol, King Princess, and Dove Cameron, among others.

Watch the “Potential” video above and find Sombr’s tour dates below.