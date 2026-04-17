Sombr is out in California at the moment, fresh off performing at Coachella’s first weekend and getting ready to wrap his time in the desert on this second weekend. At his first performance, he played the live debut of a new song called “Potential,” and today (April 17), he gave the track a proper release.
The song arrives alongside a cinematic video. Sombr wrote on Instagram, “My new single ‘Potential’ is out now with a music video that could potentially be my best one yet. Love you so very much. I’m so proud of this.”
This comes shortly after Sombr announced a massive tour that features support from Interpol, King Princess, and Dove Cameron, among others.
Watch the “Potential” video above and find Sombr’s tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2026 Tour Dates: You Are The Reason Tour
07/22 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center **
07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater **
07/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater **
09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +#
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +§
10/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +§
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +‡
10/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center +‡
10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center +‡
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum +‡
10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +‡
10/14 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +‡
10/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center +*
10/17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +*
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +*
10/20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +*
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +*
10/24 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
10/25 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +*
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +*
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena+*
10/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center =*
10/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center =*
11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center =*
11/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum =*
11/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center =*
11/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse =^
11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena =^
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena =^
11/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena =^
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena =^
11/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena =^
11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center =^
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena =^
11/18 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden =^
11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena =^
11/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center =^
11/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^
11/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^
# with Interpol
* with The Last Dinner Party
‡ with Tom Odell
^ with Dove Cameron
§ with Balu Brigada
** with King Princess
+ with The Hellp
= with Hannah Jadagu