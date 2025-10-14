The Vibe Attracts The Tribe: 10 Years Of Soul In The Horn

Ten years ago, Soul In The Horn began as a playlist. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a New York City institution and a global movement.

Co-founded by DJ Natasha Diggs and producer DProsper, the project grew organically from basement parties in Brooklyn to dance floors across continents, becoming a beacon for musical curation, live instrumentation, and community energy. Over time, what began as a niche gathering of crate-diggers and musical explorers grew in scale — and in spirit.

It has become a place where dancers testify that they’ve found freedom, connection, and even lifelong partnerships. It’s an institution that has consistently resisted superficial trends and clout-chasing, instead elevating artistry, intention, and curation above all. It’s now entering a new chapter with the release of a collector’s edition triple vinyl — part celebration, part archival statement.

To mark this moment, I sat down with Diggs, Prosper, and producer/DJ L3ni to trace the evolution, reveal the philosophy, and chart what the next decade looks like for this movement-driven community.

What are we celebrating with this vinyl release? What is Soul In The Horn?

DJ Natasha Diggs: We’re celebrating ten years of Soul In The Horn — a community, an artist ecosystem, and a dance-floor energy that grew from a New York institution into a global movement. The anniversary vinyl captures that story: Some tracks were born from collaborators who met at the party itself.

For anyone new to it, Soul In The Horn began as a Prosper-curated playlist connecting every genre through one thread — the horn — spanning Afrobeat, jazz, disco, house, and hip-hop. From there, it evolved into a party where live horns and DJs pushed New York nightlife to dig deeper, and where the goal was bigger than a night out: a place to dance, connect, and make lasting memories.

Why does dancing and community still matter in an AI-and-social-media world?

Diggs: Because it reminds us we’re human. When we dance together, we become mirrors for each other. You feel your body, you connect. People tell me Soul In The Horn is their therapy, their church, their freedom. Since phones took over, that culture of actually dancing has been lost. Our intention was to bring it back.

If this vinyl were in a record store, where would it sit?

DProsper: Behind the counter, in that $80-to-$100 section — the record they brag about having. It’s a DJ record you can open the night with, peak the night with, or close the night with. It bridges house, R&B, and hip-hop. It’s for true music lovers.