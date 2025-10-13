All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Gorillaz continue to scale The Mountain and Jisoo take a Blackpink detour to focus on solo work. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Gorillaz — “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof We’re still nearly half a year away from Gorillaz’s next album, The Mountain. But, the band is starting the promo cycle well in advance, and last week, they dropped “The Manifesto.” The track features Trueno and a posthumous verse from Proof, which comes from a freestyle that was recorded early in his career. Jisoo and Zayn — “Eyes Closed” Jisoo is in the middle of touring with Blackpink at the moment, but that isn’t stopping her from dropping new solo music. Well, not quite “solo”: Last week, she and Zayn partnered on “Eyes Closed,” which arrived alongside a futuristic, space-faring video.

Fred Again.. — “OGdub” Feat. Danny Brown, Beam, and Parisi USB, Fred’s constantly evolving album to which he adds new songs periodically, is back. We’ve heard a couple new songs from the latest batch so far, with the most recent one being “OGdub,” which features Danny Brown (via a sample of “Burfict!” by him and Jpegmafia), Beam, and Parisi. Khalid — “Nah” Khalid’s new album After The Sun Goes Down is out now and he found a cool way to mark the release last week. The singer shared a video for “Nah,” and while it’s thematically pretty straightforward, it’s a VR-enabled clip, so check it out in your headset of choice (or just manually move the frame around on other devices).

Haim and Bon Iver — “Tie You Down” After dropping I Quit earlier this year, Haim is returning this week with a deluxe edition. Along with the 15 songs from the original album, there are three new cuts, including the country-inspired “Tie You Down,” a collaboration with Bon Iver. Alemeda and Doechii — “Beat A B!tch Up” TDE is best known for its rappers, but they’re also the label home of Alemeda, whose much more firmly in the alternative rock lane. Given her access to the hip-hop world, though, she got a Doechii feature on “Beat A B!tch Up” and the song is a cool opportunity to hear her in a much different context than we’re used to.

Fcukers — “I Like It Like That” Hopefully Fcukers have a new album on the way, because they singles they’ve shared lately have been super cool. Last week, they dropped off “I Like It Like That,” an immediate head-bobber produced by Kenneth Blume (also known as Kenny Beats). Jay Som — “Past Lives” Feat. Hayley Williams Belong, the first new Jay Som album since 2019, is finally out now. Among the highlights is “Past Lives,” a reflective number that includes an assist from Paramore icon Hayley Williams.