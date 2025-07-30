West Coast crooner Blxst is the latest guest on Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht, and of course, had to make some difficult choices between West Coast classics. Blxst is a year removed from the release of his debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You, and resurfaces after a relatively quiet first half of 2025 to set the stage for his next act as a newly independent artist.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Naturally, the songs picked include a range of big names from LA, including DJ Quik, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Dom Kennedy. Blxst also has to choose between songs from two of his favorite albums — Get Rich Or Die Trying and Graduation — and R&B hitmakers Brandy and Bryson Tiller.

New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx's YouTube.