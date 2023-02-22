Even Spotify Is Getting In On The AI Trend With Its New Virtual DJ

It seems that everyone is getting into the AI game these days (for better or for worse) and of course, that includes digital streaming platforms. Today, Spotify unveiled its own new AI feature, DJ, which according to Spotify’s press release, sounds a lot like the song radio function already on the platform.

DJ, using OpenAI technology, will look at the music you’ve played, and create what amounts to a virtual DJ set — complete with a realistic AI DJ voice. The voice is modeled by Spotify Head of Cultural Partnerships Xavier “X” Jernigan, but the DJ voice will come up with its dialogue in real-time using AI voice generator Sonatic.

According to Spotify, this is how premium users in the US and Canada can access the new function:

1. Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

2. Tap Play on the DJ card.

3. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you.

4. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

Spotify says that more voices and features will round out in the future. As long as they stay far away from the sort of racial caricature symbolized by AI rapper FN Meka, this one seems like a win, a potentially useful form of music discovery that can add the context that can take a song from “this is cool” to “this is my new favorite song, album, and artist.”

Check out Spotify’s DJ trailer above.