The Last St. Lunatics Member Suing Nelly Has Dropped His Lawsuit

Nelly is off the hook for supposedly unpaid royalties for members of his crew, St. Lunatics. The final remaining member of the crew continuing their lawsuit against Nelly has dropped the suit, although no reason was given.

According to Billboard, Ali Jones, Nelly‘s former St. Lunatics bandmate, moved to drop the lawsuit today (April 10), but didn’t indicate whether any sort of settlement was reached. Meanwhile, Nelly’s attorneys have requested for the judge to hold off on dismissing the case until after any culpability for the “frivolous” lawsuit was determined.

In their response, they wrote: “Plaintiff’s counsel succeeded in its frivolous campaign aimed at forcing [Nelly] to spend money defending Plaintiff’s ridiculous time-barred claim. The Court is respectfully requested to retain jurisdiction and set a briefing and hearing schedule for [potential sanctions].”

The lawsuit, filed in September 2024, alleged that the band’s members were never properly credited or paid for their contributions to Nelly’s 2000 debut album, Country Grammar. However, just a few weeks later, all the members but one moved to have their names removed from the suit, leaving Ali as sole plaintiff. Nelly’s lawyers informed the court that Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud had never given approval for the lawsuit.