Steve Lacy Shared A Nearly Naked Thirst Trap On Instagram

Steve Lacy is known for baring his soul in his music. Songs like “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” put raw, queer emotions on display, while sharing poignant, relatable anecdotes on love and heartbreak. Today (December 3), Lacy has revealed more than his heart on Instagram.

The hitmaker shared a nude image of himself revealing his tattooed body, while strategically angled in a way that tastefully censored his naughty parts.

“contemplating what’s real and what’s fake,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

As one could predict, the openly bisexual R&B star received several comments, both thirsting after him, and clowning him for being extra.

“What be the point,” asked Tierra Whack, followed by a bunch of crying-laughing emojis.

More bluntly, Lil Nas X commented saying, “dope c*ck steve”

While Lacy has been putting out music for nearly a decade, his song, “Bad Habit” became a breakthrough hit for him, as the song went viral on TikTok. In an interview with W, he expressed gratitude for the song’s virality.